Artsakh returns body of soldier to Azerbaijan
September 24, 2019 - 14:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The body of an Azerbaijani soldier who was killed during an attempted subversive attack on the Nagorno Karabakh contact line has been returned to Azerbaijan, Head of Communication Programs of the International Committee of the Red Cross Zara Amatuni told PanARMENIAN.Net
"Our Committee participated in the process of withdrawing the body [from the are]," Amatuni said.
Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Karabakh (Artsakh) on Sunday, September 22, the Karabakh Defense Ministry said. The Armenian side took measures to foil the attack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat.
Top stories
Californian metal icons System of a Down have announced a string of festival appearances for next summer.
Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on September 22.
As a Senator, Joe Biden consistently supported issues of special concern to Americans of Armenian heritage.
A Facebook post by the Armenian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates broke the news September 19.
Partner news
Latest news
Hidden continent "found under Europe" the size of Greenland and it broke off from North Africa, only to be buried under Southern Europe about 140 million years ago.
Parents' smoking raises future heart risks for kids: study A-fib episodes are not immediately life-threatening, but over time they can lead to a stroke or heart failure.
UK Supreme Court rules Johnson's suspension of Parliament is unlawful Tt will likely set off a bitter argument over whether the justices have strayed too far into the UK's political arena.
Veterans with mental health disorders have higher risk of heart disease Veterans with specific disorders had an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and death from cardiovascular disease.