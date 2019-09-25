Armenia says wants deeper ties with Czech Republic

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is interested in strengthening cooperation with the Czech Republic in both bilateral and multilateral formats, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with his Czech counterpart Andrej Babiš at the UN Headquarters.

Pashinyan said the Czech Republic is a reliable partner for Armenia and thanked the Czech Parliament for ratifying the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union (CEPA).

Babiš said the Czech Republic, too, is keen to to deepen relations with Armenia in mutually beneficial formats and is willing to consider other joint measures to that end.

During the meeting, the two discussed prospects for cooperation in the economic, high-tech, digitization and other areas.

The Armenian and Czech Premiers exchanged views on the cooperation within the European Union, visa liberalization, as well as regional and international developments and challenges.

The Armenian Prime Minister said he appreciates the balanced position of the Czech Republic in the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.