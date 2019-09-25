PanARMENIAN.Net - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reminded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the "awful massacre of the Armenian people," a reference to the Genocide of 1.5 million Armenians slaughtered in the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century.

Erdogan was dubbed a liar by Netanyahu following comments he made in New York prior to addressing the United Nations General Assembly, where he continued to bash Israel.

Netanyahu called on Erdogan to “stop lying.”

“He who does not stop lying about Israel, who slaughters the Kurds in his country and who denies the awful massacre of the Armenian people – should not preach to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

Israel, however, has not recognized the Armenian Genocide.