Israel reminds Turkey about "awful massacre of Armenians" (video)
September 25, 2019 - 11:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reminded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the "awful massacre of the Armenian people," a reference to the Genocide of 1.5 million Armenians slaughtered in the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century.
Erdogan was dubbed a liar by Netanyahu following comments he made in New York prior to addressing the United Nations General Assembly, where he continued to bash Israel.
Netanyahu called on Erdogan to “stop lying.”
“He who does not stop lying about Israel, who slaughters the Kurds in his country and who denies the awful massacre of the Armenian people – should not preach to Israel,” Netanyahu said.
Israel, however, has not recognized the Armenian Genocide.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
