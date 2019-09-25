Bernie Sanders "honored" to work on Armenian Genocide affirmation

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) praised the Armenian Assembly of America's 2019 National Advocacy Conference & Gala, and stated he is honored to work with the Armenian community on legislation affirming the Armenian Genocide.

“I am proud to celebrate with the Armenian Assembly of America on another successful National Advocacy Conference and Lobby Day on the Hill. I honor your steadfast commitment to bring about the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, raise awareness of issues impacting the Armenian people both here and abroad, and celebrate the Armenian people throughout the world for their incredible contributions in business, politics, advocacy and popular culture,” Senator Sanders said, according to the Armenian Assembly.

“It has been my honor to work with Armenian community in co-sponsoring Senate Resolution S Res 150, a resolution to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance. This resolution is a result of years of hard work by members of the Armenian Assembly.”

“After the murder of over two million Armenian children, women and men, and the forced removal of two million Armenians from their homes, many Armenians came to this Country. You built communities and lives that honored the Armenian culture. You became leaders in your communities. As a diaspora you refused to be silent about the genocide that forced you from hour homeland. You were steadfast in your commitment and determination to gain recognition of the horrors of your ancestors, your parents, grandparents, and extended families experienced as a genocide,” Senator Sanders continued.

“I thank you for your remarkable and successful efforts and reaffirm my commitment to you to join in recognizing the Armenian Genocide and supporting a strong relationship between the United States and Armenia.”

The Assembly also received letters from former Vice President and Senator Joe Biden; Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA); Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY); Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Robert Menendez (D-NJ); California Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA); Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ed Markey (D-MA); the leadership of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues - Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Peter King (R-NY); House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva (D-AZ); Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA); Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA); Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME); Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI); Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD); and Rep. TJ Cox (D-CA) emphasizing the importance of reaffirming the United States’ record on the Armenian Genocide and congratulating Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) for receiving the Assembly’s Deukmejian Award for Public Service. The letters were sent to the Armenian Assembly for its 2019 National Advocacy Conference and Gala, which was widely attended by Armenian American leaders and activists from throughout the United States.