UN says fully supports Armenia’s reform agenda

PanARMENIAN.Net - As part of his working visit to New York, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres who said the UN fully supports Armenia’s reform agenda.

Following a protocol handshake, the Prime Minister signed the UN Book of Honorary Guests, after which a private meeting was held between Pashinyan and Guterres.

The UN Secretary General welcomed the Prime Minister to the UN Headquarters and his participation in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Guterres said the UN is closely following the processes taking place in Armenia, welcomes the democratic developments and is prepared to continue assisting Armenia and its people on their way to progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said he was glad to meet the UN Secretary General and thanked for the support provided by the UN Armenia Office during the parliamentary elections late last year. Pashinyan emphasized that the support contributed to the holding of the most democratic elections in Armenia in the past two decades that the international community and observers assessed as free and fair.

The Premier noted that the new government of Armenia is committed to implementing large-scale reforms aimed at protecting human rights, ensuring the rule of law, reforming the judiciary, combating corruption, ensuring equal opportunities. He expressed Armenia’s appreciation of the assistance provided by its international partners, including the United Nations, in the speedy and successful implementation of reforms.

The UN Secretary General welcomed the reforms initiated by the Armenian authorities and emphasized that the UN fully supports Armenia’s reform agenda. Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the activities of the UN Office in Armenia, noting that the government is engaged in effective cooperating with the Office.

Taking the opportunity, the Prime Minister and the UN Secretary General exchanged views on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process, global challenges, international and regional developments.