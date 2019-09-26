Armenia appreciates partnership with NATO, says Pashinyan
September 26, 2019 - 10:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who is in New York on a working visit met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and said that Armenia appreciates the partnership with NATO.
The Prime Minister cited the peacekeeping missions as an important area to deepen relations in.
Stoltenberg said Armenia is an important partner for NATO, and the bilateral Individual Partnership Program is a good basis for continued strengthening of interaction.
The parties exchanged views on issues related to the Armenia-NATO experience. Reference was made to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process. Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that Armenia sees the resolution of the conflict exclusively in the framework of a peaceful process, and has repeatedly stated it following the Revolution.
The NATO Secretary General stressed the importance of the Armenian Premier’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noting that NATO supports the efforts for a peaceful settlement in the context of regional peace, stability and security.
The two took the opportunity to exchange views on the current situation of and challenges to international and regional security.
