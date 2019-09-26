Arkady Volozh to speak on future of self-driving cars at WCIT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced Thursday, September 26 that Yandex founder and CEO Arkady Volozh will join the Congress as part of the Distinguished Speakers Series happening next month in Yerevan.

WCIT’s Distinguished Speakers Series is a special series of speeches and intimate conversations with consequential figures from inside and outside the ICT industry, including founders of some of the most recognized and respected names in tech whose vision, imagination and grit have made the information revolution possible, and special guests whose voices ought to be heard.

Volozh founded Russian tech company Yandex in 1997 and became CEO in 2000. Yandex is now one of the largest tech companies in Europe. At the time of the founding of Yandex, Volozh was already an established and successful force in the IT industry, having already co-founded Russian provider of wireless networking technology InfiNet Wireless, as well as CompTek International, one of the largest distributors of network and telecommunications equipment in Russia.

As part of the Distinguished Speakers Series, Volozh will discuss the future of transportation and self-driving cars.

“With a presence in over 10 countries and over 60 million online users in Russia alone, Yandex is the largest and most influential internet company in Russia and the CIS, as well as a global player at the cutting edge of AI and driverless cars. All of this took place under the vision and leadership of Mr. Volozh, we are delighted to have him as a distinguished speaker and a participant at WCIT 2019.” said Alexander Yesayan, chairman of the WCIT 2019 Yerevan organizing committee, president of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises of Armenia (UATE) and co-founder of UCom!, the largest telecommunications provider in Armenia.

This year, WCIT will address The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril and explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse, and its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy and humanity.

WCIT 2019 is expected to attract more than 2,500 participants from more than 70 countries. For more information on the speakers and agenda and to get tickets, visit the official website of WCIT 2019.