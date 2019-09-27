VivaCell-MTS offer discounts on a big range of smartphones
September 27, 2019 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It’s the best time to buy a new smartphone with a discount from September 26 till 30, 2019.
VivaCell-MTS offers discounts for a number of smartphone models: Honor, Huawei, Nokia, Alcatel, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, BLU, UMIDIGI and OUKITEL.
The smartphones are available for purchase at VivaCell-MTS service centers or the online shop, where the entire range of the smartphones with discounts can be found via the link above.
