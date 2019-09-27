Azerbaijani soldier was wounded during attempted attack

PanARMENIAN.Net - An analysis of the attempted subversive attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) conflict zone has showed that an Azerbaijani soldier was injured in the neutral zone, adviser to the President of Artsakh Tigran Abrahamyan said in a Facebook post.

Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Karabakh (Artsakh) on September 22, the Karabakh Defense Ministry said. The Armenian side took measures to foil the attack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat. The rival also left the body of one soldier from their own side in the neutral zone, which has already been returned to Azerbaijan.

Abrahamyan said the Azerbaijani serviceman "somehow managed to reach his trenches."

While the wounded soldier's rank have yet to be clarified, Abrahamyan identified the serviceman as Qürbət Qürbət oğlu Quliyev.