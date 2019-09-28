Armenia PM monitoring large-scale drills in country's south (video)
September 28, 2019 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is monitoring the course of the military exercises currently underway in Armenia's Syunik province, Pashinyan himself said in a Facebook post on Saturday, September 28.
“Arrived to follow the course of military exercises,” he said.
Large-scale military drills titled Deployment of the Armed Forces, Resistance to the Enemy's Agression started in Armenia on September 24.
Top stories
Former Armenian Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found dead in his home in the town of Bjni on September 23.
Dana Leong, the world’s top electric cellist and trombone player, will participate in the #AraratChallenge Fest.
A UNESCO site, Sanahin represents the epitome of Armenian religious architecture between the 10th and 13th centuries.
ECRI recommended that the authorities bring their criminal law into line with ECRI’s General Policy Recommendation No. 7
Partner news
Latest news
Half of cancer patients who enter tobacco treatment program quit smoking At three, six and nine-month follow-ups, smoking abstinence rates averaged 45%, 46% and 44%, respectively.
Azerbaijan attempted subversive attack, sent a drone in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
New blood test can detect multiple types of cancer For the 97% of samples that returned a tissue of origin result, the test correctly identified the organ or tissue of origin in 89% of cases.
Trump’s lawyer pulls out of Armenia event to be attended by Putin He said “I didn’t know Putin was going” and that “discretion is the better part of valor” in explaining his reversal.