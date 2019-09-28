Armenia PM monitoring large-scale drills in country's south

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is monitoring the course of the military exercises currently underway in Armenia's Syunik province, Pashinyan himself said in a Facebook post on Saturday, September 28.

“Arrived to follow the course of military exercises,” he said.

Large-scale military drills titled Deployment of the Armed Forces, Resistance to the Enemy's Agression started in Armenia on September 24.