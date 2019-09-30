Armenia is now home to the world’s largest Yezidi temple

PanARMENIAN.Net - The world’s largest Yezidi temple -- Quba heft merê dîwanê u Tawûsê Melek -- opened in Armenia on Sunday, September 29, National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said in a Facebook post.

The Religious Council of the Yezidis had approved of the temple's construction and blessed the initiative during the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide centennial in April 2015.

"It is symbolic and logical that the world's largest Yezidi temple is in Armenia. Armenia is a home for the Yezidi people," Mirzoyan said.

"The Yezidi people have been standing by their Armenian brothers during many fatal and heroic instances".

Unfortunately, he added, the Yezidis have also fallen victim to genocide, like Armenians, but the new temple symbolizes the friendship the two share.