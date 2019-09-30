Armenia is now home to the world’s largest Yezidi temple
September 30, 2019 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The world’s largest Yezidi temple -- Quba heft merê dîwanê u Tawûsê Melek -- opened in Armenia on Sunday, September 29, National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said in a Facebook post.
The Religious Council of the Yezidis had approved of the temple's construction and blessed the initiative during the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide centennial in April 2015.
"It is symbolic and logical that the world's largest Yezidi temple is in Armenia. Armenia is a home for the Yezidi people," Mirzoyan said.
"The Yezidi people have been standing by their Armenian brothers during many fatal and heroic instances".
Unfortunately, he added, the Yezidis have also fallen victim to genocide, like Armenians, but the new temple symbolizes the friendship the two share.
Top stories
Former Armenian Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found dead in his home in the town of Bjni on September 23.
Dana Leong, the world’s top electric cellist and trombone player, will participate in the #AraratChallenge Fest.
A UNESCO site, Sanahin represents the epitome of Armenian religious architecture between the 10th and 13th centuries.
ECRI recommended that the authorities bring their criminal law into line with ECRI’s General Policy Recommendation No. 7
Partner news
Latest news
Women "dying unnecessarily from heart attacks" A global review has also shown that women are, on the whole, slower to seek medical help than men.
AI to generate music at WCIT-2019 opening in Armenia The ceremony will conclude with the hypnotic sound of world-class musical innovator Armin Van Buuren.
Gegard Mousasi vows to retire if he loses to Rafael Lovato Jr Gegard Mousasi has lashed out at the Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Lovato Jr, accusing him of using steroids
Armenia slams Ukraine's formulations on Karabakh Formulations that Ukraine shared recently about the conflict do not contribute to the peaceful settlement process.