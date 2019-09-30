// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Belarus President to arrive in Armenia for EAEU summit

September 30, 2019 - 11:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is paying a working visit to Armenia on September 30 - October 1 to take part in a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA reports.

The heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries will have a meeting and an extended session to discuss economic cooperation, financial policy, energy sector, international activities and cooperation with third states.

Speaking at the session, Lukashenko will voice Belarus' position on interaction within the EAEU and the country's vision on the future of the organization.

All the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union are expected to attend the meeting in Yerevan.

