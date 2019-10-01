Armenia government approves defense budget for 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is planning to spend AMD 301․2 billion ($625 million), according to the draft budget for 2020.

The draft bill was approved by the government on Monday, September 30 and is now headed for the National Assembly for a final approval.

In the past several years, Armenia has dramatically increased defense spending. The budget for 2019, for instance, had grown 25% year-on-year.