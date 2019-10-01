Armenia congratulates China on 70th anniversary

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Xi Jinping of China on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

"It is a pleasure for us, the Armenians, to follow the achievements of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese people in terms of economic progress, innovation and cultural growth," Pashinyan said in his message.

"Armenia attaches particular importance to the comprehensive, sustained and consistent strengthening and deepening of the traditional friendly relations with China. The furtherance of multifaceted bilateral relations and exchanges and close cooperation in the international arena stem from the vital interests of our two countries and peoples.

I" am hopeful that my visit and meeting with you in China this May will serve as a basis for raising the Armenian-Chinese friendship and cooperation to a new level."

Pashinyan has also sent a congratulatory message to PRC State Council Chairman Li Keqiang.