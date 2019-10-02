Aurora tree-planting event to honor Armenian Genocide survivors

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the Armenia Tree Project are glad to announce that a tree-planting event in Tsitsernakaberd will be organized during the inaugural Aurora Forum on October 20.

A new grove of trees to be planted will be named after Aurora Mardiganian, one of the Armenian Genocide survivors remembered for her extraordinary resilience and generosity, in spite of the suffering she had faced, and being the inspiration behind the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.

The cooperation between two organizations, sharing the same vision of a secure and sustainable future for all, aims at deepening their connection, expanding the network of like-minded individuals and advancing both local and global causes. Together, we will strive to focus our efforts on efficient long-term solutions for the world’s most relevant issues, while mutual cross-promotion initiatives will facilitate engaging and inspiring even more people.

For the past 25 years, Armenia Tree Project has mastered the art of growing and planting trees in Armenia and honed its ability to produce healthy trees to sustain and propagate the country’s natural resources. Since 1994, nearly six million trees have been planted by ATP, benefitting more than 1,200 communities in Armenia and Artsakh. If you are interested in supporting the ATP and taking part in the tree-planting ceremony, follow this link.

The event will be part of the first Aurora Forum, a major arena for global citizens to serve as drivers of change, supported by global leaders from a broad range of fields including politics, academia, business, entertainment and art, with a shared commitment to tackling some of the most pressing global challenges facing current and future generations. The first of its kind in the region, the Forum is the vision of philanthropists Vartan Gregorian, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced that the Aurora Prize Ceremony to take place on October 19, 2019 will be open to the public. The Initiative also confirmed a tribute and fundraising concert featuring the Mariinsky Theatre Symphonic Orchestra conducted by Valery Gergiev, to take place October 20, 2019. This fundraising concert will be an invitation-only event.