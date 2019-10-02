Uzbekistan wants to join EAEU

PanARMENIAN.Net - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is looking to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Senate speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Wednesday, October 2.

"The Uzbek president has made a decision and is currently working on Uzbekistan's joining the EAEU," Matviyenko said during her meeting with the head of the Uzbek lower chamber of parliament, Nuriddinjon Ismailov.

The EAEU, the international organization for regional economic integration, was established at the start of 2015 and now includes five member-states – Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The EAEU’s gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded $1.9 trillion as of the end of last year and has increased nearly one percent in the first three months of 2019.