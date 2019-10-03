Istanbul to host concert in honor of Komitas' 150th birthday

PanARMENIAN.Net - A concert dedicated to the 150th birthday of the great Armenian composer, musicologistKomitas will be held in Istanbul, Ermenihaber.am reports.

The concert will bring together a number of well-known bands and artists from Turkey, the United States and Armenia.

The event is slated for October 7 at Istanbul's Cemal Reşit Rey concert hall and will be broadcast live on Kalan Müzik's YouTube channel.