Istanbul to host concert in honor of Komitas' 150th birthday
October 3, 2019 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A concert dedicated to the 150th birthday of the great Armenian composer, musicologistKomitas will be held in Istanbul, Ermenihaber.am reports.
The concert will bring together a number of well-known bands and artists from Turkey, the United States and Armenia.
The event is slated for October 7 at Istanbul's Cemal Reşit Rey concert hall and will be broadcast live on Kalan Müzik's YouTube channel.
