Armenia says prioritizes development of ties with Germany
October 3, 2019 - 14:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Chancellor Angela Merkel on Germany's National Day, stressing that Yerevan prioritizes the consistent development and enhancement of bilateral and multilateral relations with Berlin.
"Germany’s reunification opened up a new chapter in the history of world politics and international relations. Today Germany is one of the best examples of development, democracy, protection of human rights and the rule of law," Pashinyan said.
"Armenia prioritizes the consistent development and enhancement of bilateral and multilateral relations with the Federal Republic of Germany."
According to Pashinyan, Armenia has embarked on the path of challenging reforms.
"Germany is our reliable partner, a firm supporter of democratic reform and an advocate of stronger EU-Armenia partnership," the PM said.
