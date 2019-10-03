Armenia congratulates Iraq on National Day

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Iraq’s National Day.

"Armenia is keen to expand and deepen the warm ties of partnership with Iraq to the benefit of our two nations," Pashinyan said his message on Thursday, October .

"I wish you robust health and every success, as well as peace and prosperity - to the friendly people of Iraq.”