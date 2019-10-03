Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijan's fire
October 3, 2019 - 21:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian serviceman was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire near the province of Tavush on Thursday, October 3, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
Hovhannisyan identified the soldier as Mushegh Abovyan and said Azerbaijan's sabotage will not go unpunished.
An Armenian driver of tractor was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on Wednesday, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told PanARMENIAN.Net
The civilian was wounded in the abdomen and taken to hospital immediately.
