Aliyev's remarks "prove Baku not seeking to solve conflict peacefully"
October 4, 2019 - 14:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan on Friday, October 4 weighed in on remarks by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who said "Karabakh is Azerbaijan."
Rubinyan told reporters that Aliyev’s response proved Baku’s unwillingness to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict peacefully.
“Aliyev’s response once again proved that, unlike the Armenian side, Azerbaijan is not constructive and does not want a peaceful settlement,” Rubinyan said, according to Panorama.am.
"The Armenian Foreign Ministry has already declared that Yerevan sees a solution to the conflict within the logic that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan detailed at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly."
