Russia helping China create new missile system
October 5, 2019 - 10:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia is helping China to create a missile warning system, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a yearly session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, October 3, TASS reports.
“I don’t think I will reveal a big secret, this will become evident after all,” Putin said. “We are now helping our Chinese partners to create a missile warning system. This is a very serious thing, that will drastically enhance the defensive capacity of the People’s Republic of China. As currently, only the US and Russia have such systems,” he added.
He also said that Russia and China were actively cooperating along different trajectories – from the agrarian sector to space. “Our friendship and our work together is not aimed against anybody,” he added.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Lithuania Seimas president visits Armenian Genocide memorial President of Lithuania's Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on October 4.
Turkey province denies permit for conference on Armenian, Greek heritage The foundation, established in 2007 works has held similar academic conferences in the 12 years since.
Brain-controlled robotic suit enables tetraplegic man to walk He had some movement in his biceps and left wrist, and was able to operate a wheelchair using a joystick with his left arm.
Deep brain stimulation could help treat severe depression Deep brain stimulation is currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat essential tremor.