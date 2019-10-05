// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Lithuania Seimas president visits Armenian Genocide memorial

Lithuania Seimas president visits Armenian Genocide memorial
October 5, 2019 - 12:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Lithuania's Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Friday, October 4.

Pranckietis was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Lena Nazaryan.

The Lithuanian lawmaker put a wreath at the memorial and honored the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

He also toured the Armenian Genocide Memorial-Institute and left a note in the book of honorary guests: "We know, We remember, we mourn."

The Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.

The majority of Armenian Diaspora communities were formed by the Genocide survivors.

Present-day Turkey denies the fact of the Armenian Genocide, justifying the atrocities as “deportation to secure Armenians”. Only a few Turkish intellectuals, including Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk and scholar Taner Akcam, speak openly about the necessity to recognize this crime against humanity.

The Armenian Genocide was recognized by Uruguay, Russia, France, Lithuania, Italy, 45 U.S. states, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Argentina, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Switzerland, Canada, Poland, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, the Vatican, Luxembourg, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Sweden, Venezuela, Slovakia, Syria, Vatican, as well as the European Parliament and the World Council of Churches.

 Top stories
Former Armenian Police chief found dead in his homeFormer Armenian Police chief found dead in his home
Former Armenian Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found dead in his home in the town of Bjni on September 23.
Dana Leong to perform at #AraratChallenge Fest in YerevanDana Leong to perform at #AraratChallenge Fest in Yerevan
Dana Leong, the world’s top electric cellist and trombone player, will participate in the #AraratChallenge Fest.
U.S. Embassy will spend $100,000 to conserve Sanahin MonasteryU.S. Embassy will spend $100,000 to conserve Sanahin Monastery
A UNESCO site, Sanahin represents the epitome of Armenian religious architecture between the 10th and 13th centuries.
CoE: Armenia failed to implement ECRI's priority recommendationsCoE: Armenia failed to implement ECRI's priority recommendations
ECRI recommended that the authorities bring their criminal law into line with ECRI’s General Policy Recommendation No. 7
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenian PM, UAE State Minister talk bilateral ties in Yerevan
Pashinyan: Armenia badly needs a truly independent judicial system
Pashinyan urges demonstrators to restore access to Armenian courts
IAEA rates Armenia's nuclear security level at 3.82 out of 4
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Endurance exercise may slow down Alzheimer’s So if exercise can keep the amyloid in check, then that could mean dementia could progress at a slower rate.
Fungi from the gut can promote cancer in the pancreas The microorganisms reach the pancreas by traveling through the duct in the opposite direction to the digestive fluids.
Turkey province denies permit for conference on Armenian, Greek heritage The foundation, established in 2007 works has held similar academic conferences in the 12 years since.
Georgian Foreign Minister in favor of resuming flights to Russia Georgia is in favor of resuming direct flights with Russia, said Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.