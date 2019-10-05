Lithuania Seimas president visits Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Lithuania's Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Friday, October 4.

Pranckietis was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Lena Nazaryan.

The Lithuanian lawmaker put a wreath at the memorial and honored the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

He also toured the Armenian Genocide Memorial-Institute and left a note in the book of honorary guests: "We know, We remember, we mourn."