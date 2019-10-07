Kim Kardashian West "excited" to be in Armenia
October 7, 2019 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West arrived in Yerevan in the wee hours of Monday, October 7 to participate in the 2019 edition of the World Congress on Information Technology.
WCIT 2019 launched in the Armenian capital on Sunday evening with a concert that featured musicians from all around the world, including Dutch electronic musician Armin van Buuren.
"Almost 3 am in Armenia. and I can’t sleep I’m so excited to be here and see everyone!" Kardashian West tweeted shortly after landing.
Kardashian West will address a plenary session of WCIT 2019 called Marketplace of Ideas, which will examine how decentralized technologies have democratized the worlds of entertainment, media, and journalism and revolutionized the manner in which we create and disseminate art and information, making new stars along the way.
She will set the stage for the session by engaging in an intimate, one-on-one conversation, and will then be joined on stage by a group of distinguished panelists, including Hovhannes Avoyan, co-founder & CEO of the globally recognized Armenian company PicsArt, to further explore its themes.
Kardashian West was accompanied by her sister Kourtney and all their seven children.
