Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to 2 authors for 2018 and 2019
October 10, 2019 - 15:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austria's Peter Handke have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.
Two winners were named - one for 2019 and one for 2018 - because last year's prize was not awarded.
The Swedish Academy, which oversees the prestigious award, suspended it last year after a sexual assault scandal.
Tokarczuk, who also won the Man Booker International Prize last year, was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize, with this year's Nobel going to Handke.
