Armenian carrier's plane makes emergency landing in Somalia

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Antonov AN-74T-100 belonging to Mars Avia, an Armenian carrier, performing a flight to Mogadishu, Somalia was on approach to the city when the crew could not extend the landing gear.

After working the checklists, which failed to lower the landing gear, the crew declared emergency, prepared for a gear up landing with emergency services on stand by and landed on the belly of the aircraft.

There were no injuries, the damage to the aircraft is being assessed.