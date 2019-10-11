Artsakh people implemented right to self-determination "flawlessly"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) people have implemented their right to self-determination "flawlessly", Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan said at a conference on Artsakh, stressing that this right can't be conteted, including by the right to territorial integrity.

“The right of self-determination dominates over all the other international documents and our duty is to support and be guided by this right,” Kocharyan said Friday, October 11.

He stressed the necessity of effective cooperation with civilized forces and be united.

Also Friday, President Bako Sahakyan said at the opening of the Cooperation for Justice and Peace Forum of Artsakh Friends that the fate of Artsakh cannot be decided without its participation.