Cher remembers Armenian Genocide in wake of Turkey's Syria campaign

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pop legend Cher, who has Armenian roots, has reminded the world about the Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923 in wake of Turkey's decision to launch an offensive in Syria.

"Sorry to keep harping about Kurds, but I’ve heard about blood-thirsty Turks who tortured and murdered almost 2 million Armenians since I was 11," the performer wrote.

"Also heard in in Armenia.

"Turk soldiers are still blood-thirsty. Now they will commit genocide on the Kurds with Trump's blessing."

Much of the international community has reacted with condemnation and fear that the ensuing chaos could play into the hands of the Islamic State group, after the US pulled troops out of the region, apparently paving the way for the Turkish attack on Kurdish authorities.

Turkish warplanes and artillery pounded Kurdish targets on Wednesday, October 9, before Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies began a ground operation.