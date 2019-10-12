// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russia-Artsakh ties discussed in Stepanakert

October 12, 2019 - 16:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On 12 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met the Russian Federation State Duma member and director of the CIS Countries Institute Konstantin Zatulin.

A range of issues related to the Artsakh-Russia ties and regional processes were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan handed in “Grigor Lusavorich” order to Konstantin Zatulin for the consistent support and friendly attitude towards the Artsakh Republic and its people.

