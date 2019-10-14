// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Georgian PM expected in Armenia with official visit

Georgian PM expected in Armenia with official visit
October 14, 2019 - 11:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia is starting an official visit to Yerevan on October 15 at the invitation of Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan.

After a welcome ceremony, the two heads of government will have a private conversation, followed by an extended meeting, Pashinyan's office reveals.

Pashinyan and Gakharia will then issue statements for the media to wrap the results of negotiations.

The Georgian PM is expected to meet Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Catholicos of all Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II.

Gakharia will pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan.

 Top stories
Armenia condemns Turkey's Armenia condemns Turkey's "military invasion" of Syria
The Foreign Ministry cited the plight of ethnic and religious minorities as an issue of particular concern.
Armenian-populated town in Syria under Turkey's attackArmenian-populated town in Syria under Turkey's attack
The Turkish military has opened fire in parts of Syria populated by Armenians, lawmaker Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said.
Armenia planning to go on working with Russian Railways: envoyArmenia planning to go on working with Russian Railways: envoy
The government is planning to develop cooperation with Russian Railways, Ambassador Armenia Vardan Toghanyan said.
System of a Down heading to Portugal, Spain, Germany in 2020System of a Down heading to Portugal, Spain, Germany in 2020
Californian metal icons System of a Down have announced a string of festival appearances for next summer.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid
Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12
"Shadows of 1915" centers on memories of Armenian Genocide
Armenia PM congratulates Singapore on National Day
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Society
 Latest news
Newly-found Iranian gas reserve "could create $40 bn in revenue" The natural gas field, named Eram, is located near the Persian Gulf in the southwestern province of Fars.
Armenia's Haypost wins first prize at Europa Stamps 2019 Haypost has won the first prize at the 2019 edition of the pan-European online stamp competition.
Nobel Prize in economics awarded for research on alleviating poverty The trio pioneered an approach to poverty reduction that was based on experiments that sought answers to specific policy questions.
Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan named UNICEF Ambassador Armenian wrestler, Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan has been announced as UNICEF’s newest Goodwill Ambassador.