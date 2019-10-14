Georgian PM expected in Armenia with official visit
October 14, 2019 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia is starting an official visit to Yerevan on October 15 at the invitation of Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan.
After a welcome ceremony, the two heads of government will have a private conversation, followed by an extended meeting, Pashinyan's office reveals.
Pashinyan and Gakharia will then issue statements for the media to wrap the results of negotiations.
The Georgian PM is expected to meet Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Catholicos of all Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II.
Gakharia will pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan.
