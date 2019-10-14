2,000 CSTO troops participating in Search 2019 exercise

PanARMENIAN.Net - A special exercise Search 2019 [Poisk] involving reconnaissance forces and units of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states is scheduled to take place in Belarus on 14-18 October, BelTA reports.

The exercise will take place in four exercise areas – Obuz-Lesnovsky, Domanovsky, Chepelevo, and Osipovichsky.

Military personnel from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and the operations group of the CSTO Joint Staff will demonstrate their combat skills during the exercise.

About 2,000 military personnel and over 250 units of hardware, including aerial ones, will be involved in the exercise. Taking part in the Search 2019 exercise will be reconnaissance forces of the CSTO collective rapid response forces, all kinds of reconnaissance forces from various units of the Belarusian army as well as personnel of the Internal Affairs Ministry and the Emergencies Ministry.

The exercise will focus on organizing and carrying out reconnaissance actions in the course of localizing a near-border armed conflict in the CSTO's Eastern Europe collective security region. The forces will practice preparing and deploying reconnaissance forces into designated areas by land, by air, and by other means. The organization of ambushes will be practiced, the blocking of illegal armed forces, and the liberation of populated localities.

The main purpose of the exercise is to improve cohesion of recon forces and command and control units in the course of carrying out missions. The tactical exercise Search 2019 is part of the strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood 2019.