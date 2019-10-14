Lung damage continuous even years after quitting smoking

PanARMENIAN.Net - The effects of smoking remain even years after you ditched cigarettes. That is according to a new study that discovered both light and heavy smokers sustain long-term damage to their lungs after quitting, Medical Daily reports.

The findings, published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, shows the long-term effects of smoking begin when an individual takes even less than five cigarettes a day. Another surprising finding is that light smokers experience almost similar levels of lung damage like that of heavy smokers.

"Many people assume that smoking a few cigarettes a day isn't so bad," Elizabeth Oelsner, lead researcher and an assistant professor at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeon, said in a press release. "But it turns out that the difference in loss of lung function between someone who smokes five cigarettes a day versus two packs a day is relatively small."

The researchers analyzed data from more than 25,000 people. They looked into the changes in the lung function of people who are actively smoking, those who stopped and the people who never tried smoking.

Results showed that the effects of cigarettes could cause a decline in lung function of light smokers at a rate closer to that of heavy smokers. Researchers said the two groups showed nearly similar amount of lost lung function within a year.

"Smoking a few cigarettes a day is much riskier than a lot of people think," Oelsner said. "Everyone should be strongly encouraged to quit smoking, no matter how many cigarettes per day they are using."

Quitting can help prevent health problems linked to smoking. But researchers also found the effects of smoking could continue for 30 years after the day people took their last cigarette.