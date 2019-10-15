Russia donates mobile clinics to Armenia
October 15, 2019 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia hasdonated several mobile clinics to Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, with the official ceremony held at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow, Vesti.ru reports.
The goal of the program is to support health systems in countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
The mobile medical trailers are designed to provide services to the public free of charge.
A total of 12 such clinics have been delivered so far.
