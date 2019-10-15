Kim Kardashian recalls "emotional" visit to Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - Visiting the Armenian Genocide Museum was extremely emotional, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West said in a tweet.

"I can’t believe with all of the photos from the massacres and published literature during this time that people still try to deny this ever happened," the beauty mogul captioned three photos from the visit.

"We will never forget that 1.5 million Armenians were murdered."

Kim's sister Kourtney and several of their children accompanied her to the memorial in Yerevan.

The sisters and their seven children arrived in Armenia on October 7 for Kim to participate in the World Congress on Information Technology. They visited the Etchmiadzin Cathedral, where Kim and three of her kids were baptized, as well as the Garni Temple. They also met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and dined with President Armen Sarkissian and his family.