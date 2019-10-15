// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kim Kardashian recalls "emotional" visit to Armenian Genocide memorial

Kim Kardashian recalls
October 15, 2019 - 12:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Visiting the Armenian Genocide Museum was extremely emotional, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West said in a tweet.

"I can’t believe with all of the photos from the massacres and published literature during this time that people still try to deny this ever happened," the beauty mogul captioned three photos from the visit.

"We will never forget that 1.5 million Armenians were murdered."

Kim's sister Kourtney and several of their children accompanied her to the memorial in Yerevan.

The sisters and their seven children arrived in Armenia on October 7 for Kim to participate in the World Congress on Information Technology. They visited the Etchmiadzin Cathedral, where Kim and three of her kids were baptized, as well as the Garni Temple. They also met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and dined with President Armen Sarkissian and his family.

The Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.

The majority of Armenian Diaspora communities were formed by the Genocide survivors.

Present-day Turkey denies the fact of the Armenian Genocide, justifying the atrocities as “deportation to secure Armenians”. Only a few Turkish intellectuals, including Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk and scholar Taner Akcam, speak openly about the necessity to recognize this crime against humanity.

The Armenian Genocide was recognized by Uruguay, Russia, France, Lithuania, Italy, 45 U.S. states, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Argentina, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Switzerland, Canada, Poland, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, the Vatican, Luxembourg, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Sweden, Venezuela, Slovakia, Syria, Vatican, as well as the European Parliament and the World Council of Churches.

