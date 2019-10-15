Airbus interested in implementing educational programs with Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Airbus is interested in the implementation of educational programs with Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian's office said in a statement about company representatives' upcoming visit to Armenia.

In particular, the Vice President on defense and space issues Lionel Champeaud and Regional Director Vsevolod Kazakov will visit Armenia on October 15-18.

President Sarkissian first met the leadership of the company within the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget in June.

There and then an agreement was reached on the visit to Armenia and continuation of discussions on a possible cooperation.

Airbus is a leading aerospace corporation whose representatives will discuss opportunities of assisting the development of the industry in Armenia.

The company is interested in the implementation of educational programs and cooperation with Armenian institutes.

In particular, Airbus has expressed readiness to implement educational and training programs with the participation of the French International Space University and National Space School.

The aircraft manufacturer is the largest space and aviation company in Europe. It constantly strives to find new solutions and implements modern technologies which create new opportunities for the future of flying.