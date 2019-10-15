Airbus interested in implementing educational programs with Armenia
October 15, 2019 - 16:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Airbus is interested in the implementation of educational programs with Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian's office said in a statement about company representatives' upcoming visit to Armenia.
In particular, the Vice President on defense and space issues Lionel Champeaud and Regional Director Vsevolod Kazakov will visit Armenia on October 15-18.
President Sarkissian first met the leadership of the company within the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget in June.
There and then an agreement was reached on the visit to Armenia and continuation of discussions on a possible cooperation.
Airbus is a leading aerospace corporation whose representatives will discuss opportunities of assisting the development of the industry in Armenia.
The company is interested in the implementation of educational programs and cooperation with Armenian institutes.
In particular, Airbus has expressed readiness to implement educational and training programs with the participation of the French International Space University and National Space School.
The aircraft manufacturer is the largest space and aviation company in Europe. It constantly strives to find new solutions and implements modern technologies which create new opportunities for the future of flying.
Top stories
The export of fruit wines from Armenia grew by 41% in the first seven months of 2019 against the same period last year.
Sellers said: “It has been a tough year for many thousands of direct and indirect stakeholders in the Amulsar Project."
The United States Department of Commerce has blacklisted two Armenian entities, according to a notice.
A corresponding decision has already been approved, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Volkswagen pauses $1.4 billion investment in Turkey Volkswagen has paused a $1.4 billion investment in Turkey as a result of the country's military offensive in Syria.
Binge drinking boom observed among older people Many might assume that alcohol is only damaging to those who regularly drink above the recommended limits.
Armenia "should make retirement of top court judges strictly voluntary” The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Bookmakers predict Finland win over Armenia Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.