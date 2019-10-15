Armenia's Kurds march near U.S. Embassy against Turkey's offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - Members of the Kurdish community in Armenia are staging a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan to decry Turkey’s military offensive against Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria, Panorama.am reports.

“We urge the superpowers to at least once abandon their overriding interests, the interests of selling petrol and armaments and hold the bloody and genocidal hand of turkey and say, 'Enough with committing a genocide of different nations – ethnic minorities living in your country – once every hundred years'," said lawmaker Knyaz Hasanov, the chairman of the Kurdish National Council of Armenia.

The member of Parliament said Turkey, which has built a state on lands belonging to other nations, is now killing national minorities outside its borders.

“Today we have gathered here, in front of the [U.S.] embassy, to condemn the wrong attitude of the American authorities towards the Kurdish people. We condemn the silence of the international community. We need to join our efforts to stop the war,” Hasanov said.