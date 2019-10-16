Ryanair expected to unveil Armenia plans
October 16, 2019 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - David O'Brien, Chief Commercial Officer at Ryanair, is going to unveil details about the carrier’s intention to fly to Armenia at a press conference on Wednesday, October 16.
Ryanair is known to be one of Europe's largest carriers in terms of the frequency of flights and the number of passengers who use the services of the company.
O'Brien, alongside Armenia International Airports General Manager Marcelo Wende and Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation Tatevik Revazian, will address reporters at Zvartnots airport near Yerevan.
O’Brien and Route Development Director Kate Sherry announced at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in August that the airline are going to enter Armenia’s air market in the near future.
Revazian had earlier revealed that Ryanair are planning to fly to Yerevan starting from 2020.
Top stories
A foot chase in Yerevan ended in the death of an Armenian police officer in the early hours of October 16.
The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
The Independent itself described the National Assembly building as "beautiful, grand, symmetrical."
It’s not every day that Time names a hiking trail to their annual World’s 100 Greatest Places list.
Partner news
Latest news
Archaeologists uncover dozens of sealed ancient coffins in Egypt The cemetery has previously yielded archaeological finds dating back to Egypt's 18th dynasty, which began in around 1539 B.C.
Researchers look for link between sleep apnea and mood disorders People with OSA were nearly 3 times as likely to be diagnosed with depression as those in the control group.
Drinks, not food, with added sugar promote weight gain: study The researchers monitored the mice's body weight, body fat, calorie intake, and energy expenditure.
People in UK could be offered cancer screenings during lunch breaks While GP surgeries and health centres should be used, other premises near where people live should also be pressed into service