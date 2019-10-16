Ryanair will be flying from Armenia to Rome, Milan, Berlin, Memmingen

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryanair will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from summer 2020, when the Irish budget carrier will also be offering flights from the northern Armenian town of Gyumri toMemmingen.

Prices for tickets will start from €30, and the airline will fly to the European cities twice a week, said David O'Brien, Chief Commercial Officer at Ryanair.

O'Brien said that the 130,000 passenger that will use the services of the airline will help create more jobs at the airport.

Ryanair will also help save €20 million thanks to the lower prices on tickets, the Chief Commercial Officer added.