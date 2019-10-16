Moldovan parliament to consider Armenian Genocide recognition

PanARMENIAN.Net - A legislative initiative will be introduced in the Moldovan parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide, lawmaker Hayk Vartanyan told a hearing on the appointment of several ambassadors on Tuesday, October 15, Accent TV reports.

At a meeting of the parliamentary commission on foreign policy and European integration, Vartanyan voiced a question for Dmitry Kroitor, nominated as a candidate for the post of the Moldovan ambassador to Turkey.

The question was asked in the context and in continuation of the previous question of the members of the parliamentary commission regarding the candidate’s attitude to the Turkey's military campaign in Syria.

Vartanyan, who is also the Chair of the Armenian Community of the Republic of Moldova, said that one of the key points of disagreement between Turkey and the EU is the fact that the Turkish government denies the Armenian Genocide.

“Given the fact that soon a legislative initiative will be introduced in the Moldovan parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide and Moldova may join most countries of the European Union, as well as the Russian Federation, which have already recognized this fact, this may entail negative reaction from the Turkish government”, he said.