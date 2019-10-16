Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers "could meet in December"
October 16, 2019 - 16:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov has said that the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov could take place in December, Artsakhpress reports.
The co-chairs -- Popov, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States -- as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk met Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday, October 16.
During the meeting with Sahakyan, Popov said the international mediators discussed the results of the meeting in New York and presented their approaches and visions on the humanitarian issues that were discussed with the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia at the Vienna Summit and the meeting in Moscow.
"We mean, in particular, journalistic exchange and an improvement in the situation of persons under arrest in Karabakh and Azerbaijan. There are certain ideas, and work is continuing," the diplomat said.
According to Popov, if the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agree, their next meeting will be held in December in Bratislava.
