New stamp celebrates Aurora Prize laureate Kyaw Hla Aung
October 16, 2019 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HayPost cancelled and put into circulation a postage stamp dedicated to the theme "Aurora humanitarian initiative. Laureates of Aurora prize. Kyaw Hla Aung” on Wednesday, October 16.
The postage stamp with nominal value of AMD 350 is printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 12 000 pieces. The author of the stamp’s design is Alla Mingalyova, a member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative team.
HayPost also issued a donation coupon for AMD 150 attached to the postage stamp and will transfer AMD 150 donation value to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.
The postage stamp depicts the third Aurora Prize laureate, the esteemed lawyer Kyaw Hla Aung, who fought selflessly for equality, education and human rights for the Rohingya people in Myanmar.
The postage stamp was cancelled by the Minister of High-Technological Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, the Chair of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and 2017 Aurora prize laureate Dr. Tom Catena, 2018 Aurora prize laureate Kyaw Hla Aung, Executive Board member of HayPost CJSC Arayik Abrahamyan, the President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.
Top stories
A foot chase in Yerevan ended in the death of an Armenian police officer in the early hours of October 16.
The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
The Independent itself described the National Assembly building as "beautiful, grand, symmetrical."
It’s not every day that Time names a hiking trail to their annual World’s 100 Greatest Places list.
Partner news
Latest news
Archaeologists uncover dozens of sealed ancient coffins in Egypt The cemetery has previously yielded archaeological finds dating back to Egypt's 18th dynasty, which began in around 1539 B.C.
Researchers look for link between sleep apnea and mood disorders People with OSA were nearly 3 times as likely to be diagnosed with depression as those in the control group.
Drinks, not food, with added sugar promote weight gain: study The researchers monitored the mice's body weight, body fat, calorie intake, and energy expenditure.
People in UK could be offered cancer screenings during lunch breaks While GP surgeries and health centres should be used, other premises near where people live should also be pressed into service