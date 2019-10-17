Housing problem of another family will be solved in Paravakar

PanARMENIAN.Net - Like other border villages of Armenia's Tavush province, Paravakar has also come under Azerbaijan's fire quite frequently. Some buildings in the village have been damaged due to shootings, resulting in the existence of half-built houses the construction of which had remained unfinished. The Chilingaryan family house is one of those. The older part of the building has collapsed, while the other new part has remained semi-constructed.

83-year-old Hrachya Chilingaryan started construction of the house many years ago, trying to adjust the building conditions to the needs of the family. The work, however, was interrupted by war in the 1990s, and later - due to financial problems. The elderly homeowner is concerned about children's future; the experience of living on the border shows that the will to protect the land is an important but not sufficient condition.

Hakob, the youngest son, has taken the task to finish his father's work. With a loan that he received twice, he managed to preserve what he had and build a roof. He could not afford to do more, but preserving and making his parents' house a decent place is a goal to achieve for Hakob.

By the end of the year, their long-cherished dream will be fulfilled. The family is included in the housing project of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia. The partners consider supporting the families living in remote regions and especially in border villages important.

“I am inspired by the fact that the family living on the border, regardless of the difficulties and the problems they are having, strives to stay in their Homeland and to make it prosperous. It is a wonderful example of strong will and endless dedication. I want to inform this family that their dreams will come true, in somewhat changed order; the dream of a home will come true sooner, and they will think of another dream of having children. I am happy to support you in partnership with the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia. We may not be able to participate in home construction due to a busy work schedule, but we are with you,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

In the border village of Paravakar, the Chilingaryans are one of the five families involved in the housing project.