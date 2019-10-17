Armenia abolishes departure tax for new destinations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will not be collecting departure taxes on flights to destinations that haven’t been served in the past 12 months, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting on Thursday, October 17.

The decision applies to all the carriers who will enter the Armenian market and fly to new destinations, he said.

The move, Pashinyan said, will bring in serious changes in the aviation market and boost the development of tourism in the country.

The PM also hailed Ryanair’s decision to launch flights from Armenia to four European cities, which, according to him, will benefit Armenians, the economy and consumers in general.

Ryanair will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from summer 2020, when the Irish budget carrier will also be offering flights from the northern Armenian town of Gyumri to Memmingen.

Prices for tickets will start from €30, and the airline will fly to the European cities twice a week, said David O'Brien, Chief Commercial Officer at Ryanair, on Wednesday.