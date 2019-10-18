U.S. Helsinki Commission to examine reforms in Armenia
October 18, 2019 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE – U.S. Helsinki Commission) will be having a hearing on Armenian reforms on October 22.
The CSCE hearing, titled “Hearing on Reform in Armenia: Assessing Progress and Opportunities for U.S. Policy” will take place in Canon House Office Building.
Last year peaceful mass protests swept Armenia’s ruling party out of power, ending its more than two decades at the helm of Armenian politics. Protest leader and opposition legislator Nikol Pashinyan rode the wave of what has been termed Armenia’s Velvet Revolution to a landslide victory in national elections in December. Voters gave his My Step alliance two-thirds of the seats in parliament, with a robust mandate to follow through on his promises to fight corruption, govern democratically, and grow the economy.
"This democratic opening presents an historic opportunity to advance crucial reforms. Some U.S. assistance is already helping to strengthen Armenia’s democratic institutions and there are Congressional calls to double this aid," the Commission said in a statement.
"In light of these developments, the U.S. Helsinki Commission will convene a hearing to assess the Armenian Government’s achievements thus far, identify priority areas for reform, and highlight opportunities for the U.S. to support the reform process."
Top stories
A legislative initiative will be introduced in the Moldovan parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
The two heads of government will have a private conversation, followed by an extended meeting.
The Foreign Ministry cited the plight of ethnic and religious minorities as an issue of particular concern.
The Turkish military has opened fire in parts of Syria populated by Armenians, lawmaker Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey agrees to halt Syria assault Trump claimed on Twitter that “[m]illions of lives will be saved” by the suspension of hostilities".
Goran Bregović will perform in Yerevan on New Year’s Eve Bregović will perform in Yerevan when the residents of the Armenian capital will be ringing in the New Year.
Los Angeles to dedicate William Saroyan Square in Sunland-Tujunga The area is adjacent to Bolton Hall, a historic building that was used as a community center for a local Utopian community.
The more active your brain, the shorter your lifespan may be - study There are many factors that influence how long somebody lives. Some, like their genes, are out of their control.