Armenian mission donates medical supplies to Aleppo hospital

PanARMENIAN.Net - The humanitarian mission of Armenia in Syria donated medical supplies to the military hospital of Aleppo on Thursday, October 17, the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said in a Facebook post.

The Syrian military hospital expresses gratitude to the Armenian doctors not only for the medical supplies, but also for the daily medical assistance in a number of medical facilities across Aleppo.

The Chief of the military hospital, General Fayez al-Ayyubi, has said that the Armenian and Syrian doctors are making joint efforts to help the victims of war.

“Our Armenian colleagues provide professional humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people every day,” al-Ayyubi has said.

“We greatly appreciate this important step that Armenians have taken to support us through difficult times.”

The director of the hospital has also thanked the Armenian authorities and health agencies for constant support.