Irish Examiner: Why Armenia deserves to be your next destination

PanARMENIAN.Net - In a time when tourists are constantly seeking authentic, off-the-beaten-track destinations, it’s a mystery why Armenia has remained so long beneath the radar, Irish Examiner says in an article about why the country deserves to be your next holiday destination.

A jewel of the Caucasus -- as the publication describes the country -- Armenia abounds in magnificent monasteries, impressive architecture, a wonderful wildlife, national landmarks and much more, the article says.

Touring the stony sanctuaries and churches "is an ideal way to sample the brutal beauty of the Armenian landscape, as several key sites lie at the end of a hike," it says, citing Geghard and Noravank monasteries.

"A vibrant, historic capital that wears its Eurasian heritage proudly on its sleeve, Armenia’s capital Yerevan is absolutely loaded with guidebook-worthy architecture.

"The city is otherwise best known for its bar scene, and a smattering of restaurants and cafes serving up traditional Armenian cuisine."

A photogenic mixture of mountains and forests, the article continues, Armenia’s rich biodiversity covers everything from miniature hedgehogs to large Eurasian bears, contained within the country’s four designated national parks. For peak natural beauty, swing by Lake Sevan, one of the world’s largest alpine lakes, it says.

The article also recommends visiting the Armenian Genocide memorial which was built in honor of the 1.5 million victims of the Genocide perpetrated at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.

Also, the piece reminds readers about the longest cable car on Earth, Wings of Tatev, which soars above Vorotan Gorge, connecting the village of Halidzor with the mountainside monastery of Tatev, another masterpiece.