Irish Examiner: Why Armenia deserves to be your next destination
October 18, 2019 - 18:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In a time when tourists are constantly seeking authentic, off-the-beaten-track destinations, it’s a mystery why Armenia has remained so long beneath the radar, Irish Examiner says in an article about why the country deserves to be your next holiday destination.
A jewel of the Caucasus -- as the publication describes the country -- Armenia abounds in magnificent monasteries, impressive architecture, a wonderful wildlife, national landmarks and much more, the article says.
Touring the stony sanctuaries and churches "is an ideal way to sample the brutal beauty of the Armenian landscape, as several key sites lie at the end of a hike," it says, citing Geghard and Noravank monasteries.
"A vibrant, historic capital that wears its Eurasian heritage proudly on its sleeve, Armenia’s capital Yerevan is absolutely loaded with guidebook-worthy architecture.
"The city is otherwise best known for its bar scene, and a smattering of restaurants and cafes serving up traditional Armenian cuisine."
A photogenic mixture of mountains and forests, the article continues, Armenia’s rich biodiversity covers everything from miniature hedgehogs to large Eurasian bears, contained within the country’s four designated national parks. For peak natural beauty, swing by Lake Sevan, one of the world’s largest alpine lakes, it says.
The article also recommends visiting the Armenian Genocide memorial which was built in honor of the 1.5 million victims of the Genocide perpetrated at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.
Also, the piece reminds readers about the longest cable car on Earth, Wings of Tatev, which soars above Vorotan Gorge, connecting the village of Halidzor with the mountainside monastery of Tatev, another masterpiece.
Top stories
Ryanair will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from summer 2020.
A foot chase in Yerevan ended in the death of an Armenian police officer in the early hours of October 16.
The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
The Independent itself described the National Assembly building as "beautiful, grand, symmetrical."
Partner news
Latest news
Targeted therapy may help children with deadly nerve cancer Neuroblastoma in older children and adolescents may be responsive to a targeted therapy called tazemetostat.
Catalonia protests shut down Barcelona's Sagrada Familia The church - one of Barcelona's main tourist attractions - has shut down because of protesters blocking its entrance.
Samsung admits to Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor bug A flaw that means any fingerprint can unlock a Galaxy S10 phone has now been acknowledged by Samsung.
VivaCell-MTS rewards winning teams of at Digital UAV Forum Hackathon Digital UAV International Forum, a first-of-its-kind event on AI and unmanned aerial vehicles has started in Armenia.