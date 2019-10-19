Congressman urges U.S. to recognize Armenian Genocide
October 19, 2019 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rep. Ted Lieu has urged the United States to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
"Not only should we have sanctions against Turkey, I think it's also time that we formally recognize the Armenian Genocide," Lie said on CNN's The Situation Room.
Newsweek reported earlier that U.S. President Donald Trump's advisers offered him several options aimed at fulfilling his desire to pull back U.S. troops in Syria without allowing Turkey to commence its incursion. One tactic on the table: threatening to recognize the deaths of millions of Armenians and members of other ethnic minorities under the Ottoman Empire as a genocide. Trump, however, did not use the Armenian genocide as a diplomatic tool.
