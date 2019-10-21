France: Nouvelles d'Arménie office comes under attack

October 21, 2019 - 10:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The editorial office of the French-language Nouvelles d'Arménie magazine which reports on Armenia and related topics, has come under attack.

Armenian ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian has condemned the attack, describing it as "a serious infringement against the freedom of speech and republican values."

According to the media outlet itself, the intruders broke the door and stole cameras and computers containing confidential information.

