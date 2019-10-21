Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line slated for Oct. 22
October 21, 2019 - 12:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will conduct a monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, October 21.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova).
The Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
