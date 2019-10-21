Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line slated for Oct. 22

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will conduct a monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, October 21.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

The Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.