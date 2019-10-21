Pashinyan: Armenia unemployment has decreased significantly

Pashinyan: Armenia unemployment has decreased significantly
October 21, 2019 - 12:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post that the unemployment rate has dropped significantly in Armenia.

207,200 people were jobless in Armenia in the second quarter of 2019, down from 236,400 in the same period of the previous year, the PM revealed.

Pashinyan said the unemployment rate now stands at 17.7% in the country, which means the overall unemployment has declined by 2.5% year-on-year.

Unemployment rate in Armenia averaged 12.41% from 1998 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 21.9% in the first quarter of 2019 and a record low of 6.3% in the first quarter of 2008.

