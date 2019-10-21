Pashinyan: Armenia unemployment has decreased significantly
October 21, 2019 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post that the unemployment rate has dropped significantly in Armenia.
207,200 people were jobless in Armenia in the second quarter of 2019, down from 236,400 in the same period of the previous year, the PM revealed.
Pashinyan said the unemployment rate now stands at 17.7% in the country, which means the overall unemployment has declined by 2.5% year-on-year.
Unemployment rate in Armenia averaged 12.41% from 1998 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 21.9% in the first quarter of 2019 and a record low of 6.3% in the first quarter of 2008.
Top stories
Ryanair will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from summer 2020.
A foot chase in Yerevan ended in the death of an Armenian police officer in the early hours of October 16.
The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
The Independent itself described the National Assembly building as "beautiful, grand, symmetrical."
Partner news
Latest news
8,000-year-old pearl to go on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi The 8,000-year-old pearl was uncovered at an archaeological site on Marawah Island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi.
Armenia Foreign Minister due in Britain with two-day visit Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to the United Kingdom on October 21-22.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line slated for Oct. 22 The OSCE Mission will conduct a monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
EU raises reports of "excessive, unprovoked force" amid Baku clashes Ali Karimli was detained with scores of his supporters as they defied a ban to demonstrate in central Baku.